Saturday, August 27, 2022
Villager won’t be prosecuted after allegedly trespassing at home of woman with dementia

By Staff Report

A Villager won’t be prosecuted after allegedly trespassing at the home of a woman with dementia.

Glenn Eugene Petillo, 61, who lives in the Village of Liberty Park, had been arrested in May at a home in the Village of Santiago. The owner of the home has dementia and her daughter has her power of attorney.

The daughter had been in a disagreement with Petillo, who ordered her out of a vehicle and kept driving after leaving her by the side of the road. When she reached her mother’s home, she discovered that Petillo was already there. He had acquired a garage code to gain entry, according to an arrest report. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home, they found Petillo lying on a bed. The native New Yorker refused to leave and was arrested on a trespassing charge.

However, earlier this summer, the prosecutor’s office announced no information would be filed in the case, because the evidence is “legally insufficient.”

