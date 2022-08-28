Arthur G. Behnke, 77, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 20th at the Advent Health Deland Hospital in Deland, FL.

He was born on November 12, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the son of Christine (Struck) and Arthur C. Behnke. Arthur was united in marriage on May 24, 1969 in Chicago, IL to Nancy J. Kantarski. He is survived by his two sons, David (Kyra) Behnke of Glen Ellyn, IL, and Mike (Beth) Behnke of Chicago, IL; one daughter, Carol (Greg) Autenrieth of Batavia, IL; one brother, Glenn (Sue) Behnke of Rantoul, IL; four grandchildren, Molly, Lily, Callie, and Jonah.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and spouse.

A visitation will be held on September 3, 2022 at 9:00 AM with a service following at 10:00 AM. The visitation and service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 17330 S US HWY 441, Summerfield, FL 34491. Following the service, a burial with Military Honors will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1901 County Road 25A, Leesburg, FL 34748.