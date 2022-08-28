87.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Fall dates announced for free dementia workshops at Lady Lake Library

By Staff Report

The Lady Lake Library and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that free ABC of Dementia workshops will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 15; Wednesday, Oct. 19; Monday, Nov. 7; Monday, Nov. 28; and Friday, Dec. 16; in room 204 at 225 W. Guava Street in Lady Lake, Florida.    

Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.”  She adds, “While they are designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.” 

While the workshops are free, reservations are encouraged.  For more information or to reserve seats at any of the workshops, call (352) 422-3663 or e-mail [email protected].

