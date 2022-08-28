87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 28, 2022
type here...

Lake Miona Park restroom building will be closed for floor repair and painting

By Staff Report

The Lake Miona Park restroom building will be closed for floor repair and painting Tuesday, Aug 30 through Friday, Sept. 2.

Visitors to the park may use the portable toilets located adjacent to the restroom building.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Someone has to pay for those new roofs

A Villager says she was told by her insurance company that “someone has to pay for those new roofs.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager accuses the governor and other state officials of letting us down when it comes to the looming insurance crisis.

I paid for my roof and didn’t go through homeowner’s insurance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says she paid for her new roof and did not go through her insurance company.

People who got new roofs should see their coverage dropped

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident contends that the homeowners who got new roofs should be the ones whose insurance coverage is dropped.

DeSantis is no Tom Cruise

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new “Top Gun” political ad is embarrassing.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos