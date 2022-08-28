Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children

A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care.

Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.

An arrest report from Wildwood Police Department indicates that Seymour has been trying to influence the children’s potential testimony in her criminal case. The report says Seymour has called the children “liars.” She also gave “excuses” as to why the spoon that was used to intimidate the children had broken. She claimed it was due to “old age.” One of the children advised police the spoon was only a month old at the time of the alleged attacks. Police noted in the report what Seymour was doing was “clearly intimidation.”

Seymour is now facing three counts of obstructing justice by tampering with the witnesses.

Seymour runs a pet supply business and received a $25,840 Paycheck Protection Program loan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant information indicates the money was used to protect one job.