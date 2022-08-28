Linda Anne Shotsberger, age 75, passed away quietly and peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 2:45 pm after a year long battle with ALS. She passed away at her home in The Villages, Fl with her husband, David, at her side. She silently slipped from her husband’s arms into the waiting arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior.

Linda was born in Lewistown, PA on December 3rd, 1946, to the late Robert H Coulter and Gladys Anne (Bonson) Coulter. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers, John H Coulter; William N Coulter; James R Coulter and a stepdaughter Dana M Shotsberger.

Linda is survived by her husband of 50 years, David L Shotsberger Sr; son David L Shotsberger Jr and wife Holly M (Landefeld) Shotsberger; grandson David L Shotsberger III; granddaughter Lydia R Shotsberger all of Arlington, TN and step grandson Cody M Frankhouser of Lewistown, PA.

Linda graduated from Kishacoquillas High School, Brown Township, Mifflin County, PA in the class of 1964 as an Academic major. Upon graduation, she began her lifelong ambition of becoming a registered nurse by enrolling in York Hospital School of Nursing, York, PA and graduated in the class of 1967. She then took the state nursing board examination to become a registered nurse and passed with flying colors. If anyone was meant to be a nurse, it was Linda because she loved helping and caring for people so much and she dedicated her life to her profession.

On July 10th, 1971, she met the man who become the “Man of Her Dreams”, David L Shotsberger. They were engaged to be married on Valentines Day, 1972 and married May 6th, 1972, in Danville, PA. Together they had a son, David Jr on March 9th, 1974. They then moved to Boalsburg, PA where they lived happily for 37 1/2 years

Linda was employed by the Lewistown Hospital, Lewistown, PA as a floor nurse after graduation from nursing school. She then took a position as a visiting nurse employed by the Mifflin/Juniata County Visiting Nurses Agency headquartered in Lewistown. She was then recruited by Dr Joe Brown Jr to be his office nurse in his practice of internal medicine. She then took a 6-year hiatus to be a mother of her son, David. She returned to nursing where she found the job of her dreams, working in a pediatric practice in State College, Pa. She worked for Centre Pediatrics for 30 years retiring in 2008 and loved every minute of it working with children and as the triage nurse for the practice. She took a sign language course at Penn State University just to be able to minister to the deaf children in the practice.

But the real love of her life was spreading of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music. Linda along with her husband David and son David Jr, formed the Gospel singing ministry of “New Life”. They traveled extensively across the northeastern part of the country from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River in the “big green bus”. They were in demand for churches, fairs, festivals, Christian restaurants, cruise ships, high school auditoriums – anywhere the Gospel of Jesus Christ would be heard. The music was a mixture of Southern Gospel and Christian Country and was enjoyed by everyone. Over the course of the 20 years on the road, they recorded 11 albums with one of their songs called “Lead Me On” nominated for a prestigious Grammy Award in 1982. But the best part for Linda was the actual church ministry where she could interact with the people and share the gospel of Jesus and pray for their needs.

All through her illness with ALS, she never questioned her Savior and continued to praise Him until the day she took her last breath in her husband’s arms. Her faith had sustained her through thick and thin and through this devastating illness and she remained true to Him. Her two favorite scriptures were 2 Timothy 1:7 – “God did not give us a spirit of fear, but a spirit of power, love and a sound mind” and 2 Timothy 4:7 – “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”.

In 2012 Linda and her husband moved to The Villages, FL – a retirement community. She absolutely loved it there and felt God had called them specifically to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She was the “neighborhood nurse” and helped anyone who needed a hand with anything. She helped to organize monthly luncheons with the girls in the neighborhood to promote fellowship and goodwill. She absolutely loved “Zumba” and attended classes 5 days a week. At Zumba, she was able to start a prayer ministry for anyone who needed help and guidance for whatever reason. Her beautiful “smile” and wonderful personality would win anyone over quickly and allow her to minister to their needs.

Linda helped to put herself through nurses training by modeling for a local department store there in York, PA. Here in The Villages, she discovered a local women’s fashion store called “Patchington” and fell in love with their clothing. Subsequently, she was approached to model for the store and started her modeling adventure all over again. With her beautiful smile and flair for modeling, she was a hit with everyone at the store’s fashion shows which are usually held once a month. The “Patchington Girls” as the models are called, are a tremendous group of beautiful, talented Ladies who care for each other and present themselves and the store’s clothing in an extremely professional manner. It was very difficult for Linda to give up modeling with the girls when she could no longer “strut the runway” due to her illness. She did, however, keep in contact with girls to the very end and they all kept in contact with her through visits and texts.

A ”Celebration of Life” will be held at the Life Church Assembly of God, 4001 Picciola Rd, Fruitland Park, FL 34731 on September 10th at 10:00am with lead Pastor Rick Welborne officiating. Please come and celebrate Linda’s life with us…it will be an exciting event!!!

Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery – Bushnell, FL at the convenience of the family.

In honor of Linda’s life, please wear bright colors and dress “as Linda would” – please No Black!!

Linda has requested that memorial gifts be given to the “Life Church Missions Fund” in lieu of flowers.

Linda will be remembered for her beautiful, infectious smile, her wonderful caring spirit and unabashed love for her Lord and Savor Jesus Christ.