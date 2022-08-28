86.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Resident of The Villages sentenced to jail time after arrest in prostitution sting

By Staff Report
Melissa Jayne Berg
Melissa Jayne Berg

A resident of The Villages was sentenced to jail time after her arrest last week in an undercover prostitution sting.

Melissa Jayne Berg, 44, who lives in the Village of Bonnybrook, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of prostitution during a first appearance on Wednesday in Marion County Court. She was sentenced to five days in jail with credit for time already served.

Berg was arrested Tuesday by the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team after she listed her services on Ocala Skip the Games, a “website for individuals who are soliciting sex in exchange for money,” according to an arrest report. A rendezvous was set up at a Walmart in Ocala. Berg climbed into the front passenger seat of the undercover officer’s vehicle. She verbally agreed to sexual intercourse, including oral sex, in exchange for $100 cash. They drove to Scott Springs Park where other officers arrested Berg, who was taken into custody on a charge of prostitution.

Berg is no stranger to the tri-county area legal system, having been arrested in March 2019 when she was found driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. At the time, she was arrested on charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

Berg also was arrested in February 2019 after she was caught with methamphetamine in her bra. She was taken into custody during a traffic stop after a K-9 unit alerted on her vehicle during a traffic stop.

