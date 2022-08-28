Villager to lose driver’s license after crash at Lake Sumter Landing

A 63-year-old Villager will lose her driver’s license after a traffic crash at Lake Sumter Landing.

Claire Louise Vandenberghe of the Village of Caroline pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Vandenberghe was involved in the minor crash at about 8:20 p.m. May 6 in the parking lot behind Starbucks, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation into the crash, a deputy suspected the New York native had been drinking.

She stepped off a line multiple times during field sobriety exercises and made other mistakes. When a deputy attempted to handcuff Vandenberghe, she pulled away. She was “guided to the ground” by a deputy, but she continued to resist efforts to be handcuffed. Vandenberghe cursed at deputies making the arrest and resisted efforts to be walked to a patrol car. Vandenberghe provided breath samples that registered .150 and .142 blood alcohol content.