What does ‘freedom’ mean to Gov. DeSantis?

To the Editor:

Governor DeSantis:

From your speech in Pennsylvania or Ohio, I understand you are on a mission from God. Which God, certainly not mine. Then whose God? Your Freedom motto is anything but. Or could it be:

• Freedom to ban books

• Freedom to censor speech

• Freedom to seriously curtail learning in schools

• Freedom to make voting more difficult

• Freedom to ban different types of voting models-e.g. your ban on rank choice voting-what are you so afraid of?

• Freedom to be vengeful

• Freedom to marginalize groups that are different

• Freedom to advance white Christian nationalism

• Freedom to restrict a woman’s body autonomy

• Freedom to infect others with Covid-19

• Freedom to become infected

• Freedom to disregard doctors’ expertise

• Freedom to push the Big Lie

• Freedom to trash the environment

• Freedom to wield AR-15s and AK-47s

• Freedom to misinform – you still do not understand that Critical Race Theory is only taught at the graduate school level if at all.

• Freedom to white wash history – America with all its triumphs and faults is a wonderful country-what are you so afraid of?

• Your effort to constrain free speech in the classroom reflects your broader movement to restrict civil liberties across the board, including voting rights, LGBTQ equality, and gender equality.

• Freedom to create a class of citizens only good for service worker positions by your stinginess on education funding and your disregard for critical thinking skills

• Freedom to criminalize transgenders

If your theology is threatened by affirmation, inclusion and empowerment of others, your theology is about control, not empathy or love or practical real world solutions to real problems. You are on the slippery slope to Orban, Erdogan, Putin and Duterte.

As a fellow attorney, I am appalled at your lack of integrity and ethics.

Dorothy Duncan

Village of St. Charles