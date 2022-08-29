Alberta Bartoli Jackewicz

June 1, 1935 – August 16, 2022

On Tuesday the 16th of August 2022, Alberta Jackewicz, age 87, passed away peacefully in her home in the Villages, Florida in the presence of family. Born June 1, 1935 in Scranton Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Alberta Bartoli. As a native Pennsylvanian, she moved to Devon, Connecticut to

raise her family of three children and then retired to Florida with her husband Henry “Hank” Jackewicz. Alberta or “Bert” as she liked to be called, was predeceased by her husband Hank, her brother Chester (Aldina) Bartoli, her sister Margaret (Peter) Notari and their son Richard Notari, and her brother in law David Jackewicz.

Alberta was the proud mother of three children: Charlene (Joseph) Convertino of Connecticut, Paul (Colleen) Jackewicz of Georgia, and Donna Jackewicz of Florida. Also she was the loving Grandmother of Kaylin and Sean Jackewicz of Georgia, Mom to her cat “Cole” and Grandma to her many “furry grandchildren”.

She was a true animal lover and supporter of them. She has many nephews and nieces and family throughout the States and many friends all of whom she kept in close contact.

Bert was involved in many worthwhile organizations from the scouting programs to the Red Hat Society and met and retained many friends and long time close associates from them. She worked most of her life in banking, bookkeeping and customer service and loved interacting with people. Throughout her life she entertained and loved to cook, gathering around the table, interested in what others had to say, and living the true “Italian American Matriarch” and role model.

She will be sorely missed by her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Those of us who knew her know how happy she must be in her final resting place with her beloved husband and passed on family members looking down saying… “I regret nothing”, “I did it all” and “I did it my way” and “I was very very happy” … to paraphrase one of her favorite artists… Frank Sinatra.

Till we all meet, greet, and eat as a family once again Mom … you will be missed and always loved …forever …

Your children … Charlene, Paul and Donna