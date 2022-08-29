Charles V. Austin Jr., went to be with the Lord and his family on August 22, 2022. He was born to Charles Valentine and Margaret Hannah Fetters Austin in Media, PA.

Charles was married to the love of his life Doris Ann McGrath on April 22, 1961 for 56 wonderful years before she predeceased him in 2017. He is survived by his daughter Kathleen Austin Vermillion and her husband Thomas of Moneta, VA and his son Kyle Matthew Austin of Pompano Beach, FL.

Services will be held at St. George’s Episcopal Church at 1250 Paige Place, The Villages, FL on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. George’s Episcopal Church The Villages, FL or St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Fort Lauderdale, FL.