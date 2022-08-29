88.6 F
The Villages
Monday, August 29, 2022
DeSantis has done nothing for Floridians caught in insurance crisis

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Have tried for two years to talk to anyone in the DeSantis administration with zero response.
My former insurance company, Progressive, doubled my insurance rates two years ago, during pandemic. New company, only one I could find, went up another 50 percent. So went from $750 approximately in 2004 when hurricane hit for first time in over 20 years. Then insurance cried and doubled to $1,400. Sstayed around there until 2020 when jumped to $2,400 now $3,400+.
What did we get for such an increase? Worse coverage, if at all. What did they get? Record profits.
And to say it’s about roof claims is ignorant. My deductible is $8,000 plus a premium of $3,400. When I replaced my roof, it was around that price.
Lastly, the one question I want answered, were insurance companies spending more because they were losing all the claims?
We all know and you can ask any independent adjuster how much they really screw the people. The independent adjuster is why Floridians have a fighting chance to recover what’s actually owed.

Rick Fowler
St. Lucie County

 

