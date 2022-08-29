88.6 F
The Villages
Monday, August 29, 2022
Did 7-Eleven leave room for replacement of tree they killed?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I see the new 7-Eleven is getting closer to finishing. According to articles in the past, they “accidentally” destroyed a heathy large oak tree that was the subject of zoning requirements to remain in place. It appears as though they may have not built this facility to have the replacement tree located where the old one was. Was that another miscommunication between the contractor and the owners? Is it possible that they will also place the newer smaller tree in a location that will not have proper growing conditions or so placed to be more apt to be hit by customers driving there?
Is there going to be any review by zoning prior to the facility opening?

Bob Daino
Village of Santo Domingo

 

