Monday, August 29, 2022
By Staff Report
Gail Meloni, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022, age 74 years

Gail was an International Flight Attendant for 35 years. Gail was a loving wife to Glenn; step-mother to Glenn, Jr., Christopher, and Allision; aunt to Trent and Sydney Mullins; daughter to Al and Joyce Ward; sister to Lorraine Moore and Denise Mullins; mother-in-law to Christina Meloni and Sara Meloni; and Gigi to her grandchildren Quinn, Ryan, Gavin, and Harper.

We will keep her memory and love alive in our hearts as we grieve her passing.

