Gail Meloni, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022, age 74 years

Gail was an International Flight Attendant for 35 years. Gail was a loving wife to Glenn; step-mother to Glenn, Jr., Christopher, and Allision; aunt to Trent and Sydney Mullins; daughter to Al and Joyce Ward; sister to Lorraine Moore and Denise Mullins; mother-in-law to Christina Meloni and Sara Meloni; and Gigi to her grandchildren Quinn, Ryan, Gavin, and Harper.

We will keep her memory and love alive in our hearts as we grieve her passing.