It is with great sorrow that we announce that Lucy Ann Abraham passed away on Friday August 19, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Earl J Abraham Jr. She is survived by her husband Earl, daughter Jolea Cannon, Jackie Aube(Dennis), and Judy Lilley(Brent). She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephen and Sydny Phelps, Alexis and Justin Morse, Nicholas Aube, Addelyne and Eloise Lilley, and great grand daughter Mattison Morse.

Lucy grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio where she met her husband of 61 years. Together they built a wonderful life with their daughters. Life decisions brought them to Liverpool, New York, Simsbury, Connecticut, and Farmington, Connecticut. They spent their retirement in Auburn, New York and The Villages, Florida.

Lucy took great pride in her family, marriage, and close friends. She built a home full of love and laughter. Her life was filled with hard work and gratitude. She retired from Allstate with 25 years of dedicated leadership.

We will miss her honesty, candor, and quick wit. Lucy had a way of turning the most mundane moments into lasting memories. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, antiquing, or golfing.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. St. Jude’s was one of her favorite charities.