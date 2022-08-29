81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 29, 2022
type here...

Lucy Ann Abraham

By Staff Report
Lucy Ann Abraham
Lucy Ann Abraham

It is with great sorrow that we announce that Lucy Ann Abraham passed away on Friday August 19, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Earl J Abraham Jr. She is survived by her husband Earl, daughter Jolea Cannon, Jackie Aube(Dennis), and Judy Lilley(Brent). She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephen and Sydny Phelps, Alexis and Justin Morse, Nicholas Aube, Addelyne and Eloise Lilley, and great grand daughter Mattison Morse.

Lucy grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio where she met her husband of 61 years. Together they built a wonderful life with their daughters. Life decisions brought them to Liverpool, New York, Simsbury, Connecticut, and Farmington, Connecticut. They spent their retirement in Auburn, New York and The Villages, Florida.

Lucy took great pride in her family, marriage, and close friends. She built a home full of love and laughter. Her life was filled with hard work and gratitude. She retired from Allstate with 25 years of dedicated leadership.

We will miss her honesty, candor, and quick wit. Lucy had a way of turning the most mundane moments into lasting memories. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, antiquing, or golfing.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. St. Jude’s was one of her favorite charities.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What does ‘freedom’ mean to Gov. DeSantis?

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis has a warped view of what “freedom” means.

Paradise Recreation area has become a haven for illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident warns that the Parade Recreation area has become a haven for illegal immigrants.

Someone has to pay for those new roofs

A Villager says she was told by her insurance company that “someone has to pay for those new roofs.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager accuses the governor and other state officials of letting us down when it comes to the looming insurance crisis.

I paid for my roof and didn’t go through homeowner’s insurance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says she paid for her new roof and did not go through her insurance company.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos