Oxford man with previous DUI convictions arrested after near head-on collision

An Oxford man with previous drunk driving convictions was arrested after a near head-on collision.

John C. McGlynn, 63, was driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck at about 11 p.m. Saturday on County Road 229 when he nearly collided head-on with a squad car from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy had to drive onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a crash.

McGlynn had eyes that were “bloodshot and glassy” and his “speech was slurred.” Three cans from a four-pack of Busch beer were found in the truck. The cans were still cold to the touch. There were also “several empty beer cans” in the rear compartment and the bed of the truck.

McGlynn struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

The Philadelphia native was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 1986 in New York and in 2005 and 2021 in Florida.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence and a misdemeanor charge of refusal to submit to a breath test. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.