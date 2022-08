To the Editor:

While walking my dog on Bailey Trail at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy went by me doing at least 70 mph, with lights, approaching the signaled intersection. Then another with lights, not as fast, followed by another even slower with no lights. I can only imagine the disaster if a golf cart or biker entered that intersection. Is that speed really necessary?

William Gunther

Village of Poinciana