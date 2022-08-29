Thomas L. McCorkle

81.4 F
The Villages
Monday, August 29, 2022
By Staff Report
Thomas “Tommy” L. McCorkle passed from this world on August 16, 2022. He and his wife have resided in The Villages, FL for four years, he was 75 years young. Tommy is survived by the love of his life, Marcia, (47 years); 3 children, Kim (Perry) Kesler of Kannapolis, NC, Brian (Tia) Mangum of Concord, NC, and Jason McCorkle of Matthews, NC; Sister and brother-in-law, Diane (Buddy) Robinson, Wake Forest, NC. He will be greeted in heaven by his much loved daughter-in-law, Carmen McCorkle. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Austin, Sydney, Ansley, Matthew, Owen, Perry, Jesse, Campbell & Carter, four Great Grandchildren and his beloved dog, Abby.

Tommy worked at IBM in Raleigh, NC and Charlotte, NC for 30 years before retiring in 1997. He and Marcia moved to Myrtle Beach, SC, where they lived for 21 years before permanent retirement took them to The Villages. He spent his life loving his family and friends, leaving them all with lasting memories of the time they shared. Tommy so loved golfing with his “golf buddies” near and far; The Washington Redskins (he would never agree with the name change); The Washington Nationals and was a diehard North Carolina Tar Heel. Although, the top priority were the many NASCAR camping experiences he shared with his family and friends (NASCAR races were a big excuse to enjoy those special times).

Tommy also proudly served in the US Army, was a member of The Moose Lodge and The VFW. Tommy never met a stranger and he always seemed to make life-long friendships wherever he went. Though we all share great memories of Tommy, we know he is breathing easy and resting in heaven in everlasting peace.

A Memorial service will be held Friday, August 26th at 11AM at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, in the Freedom Plaza, 3990 E. SR 44, Ste. 105 Wildwood, FL 34785. Visitation will start at 10AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in Tommy’s name, to The Wounded Warriors Project, Woundedwarriorproject.com or St Jude’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

