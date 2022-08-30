Developer has enough clout to get something done about insurance crisis

To the Editor:

We need to get the governor fully involved in this looming problem.

Florida may soon reach a point where the reality will be: Don’t move to Florida unless you can really afford home ownership with all the costs associated with it.

A time may be soon reached that it will be blessed by legislation that guarantees a fair rate of return to insurance companies and that may price new homeowners out of the market.

Perhaps it’s a blessing in disguise that so many apartments are being built.

The Villages Developer has enough clout he better get involved now or he will see a loss of new home sales in future.

Steve Grimm