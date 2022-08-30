88.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
type here...

Developer has enough clout to get something done about insurance crisis

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We need to get the governor fully involved in this looming problem.
Florida may soon reach a point where the reality will be: Don’t move to Florida unless you can really afford home ownership with all the costs associated with it.
A time may be soon reached that it will be blessed by legislation that guarantees a fair rate of return to insurance companies and that may price new homeowners out of the market.
Perhaps it’s a blessing in disguise that so many apartments are being built.
The Villages Developer has enough clout he better get involved now or he will see a loss of new home sales in future.

Steve Grimm

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Insurance policies are the real scam

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader says insurance companies bear a lot of the blame for the crisis facing Floridians.

Hey Biden, can you forgive my loan, too?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is asking President Biden to forgive his debt, too.

DeSantis has done nothing for Floridians caught in insurance crisis

A reader from St. Lucie County describes his expensive homeowners’ insurance woes and contends Gov. Ron DeSantis is not helping Floridians like him. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Did 7-Eleven leave room for replacement of tree they killed?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident is wondering about a replacement tree that was supposed to go in place of one that was “accidentally” destroyed at a 7-Eleven site in The Villages.

Speeding sheriff’s deputy on Bailey Trail

A Village of Poinciana resident was walking his dog Sunday morning and spotted a speeding sheriff’s deputy. In a Letter to the Editor, he asks if the speed was necessary.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos