Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Hey Biden, can you forgive my loan, too?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Mr. President:
Can you please pay off my mortgage?
I am a VETERAN and true blue, law-abiding American. Since you have been handing out loan forgiveness, I deserve to have my mortgage paid off.

Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill

 

Letters to the Editor
