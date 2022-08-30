Hey Biden, can you forgive my loan, too?

To the Editor:
Mr. President:
Can you please pay off my mortgage?
I am a VETERAN and true blue, law-abiding American. Since you have been handing out loan forgiveness, I deserve to have my mortgage paid off.
Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill
