Insurance policies are the real scam

To the Editor:

You know what the real scam is: insurance policies!

Insurance companies and their policies are NOT designed to lose money, and even in the current heavy roof claim climate, they are still making money. The ones that aren’t, are pulling out and I doubt a single one has truly gone bankrupt.

Another scam: mortgage and insurance companies forcing homeowners to replace perfectly good roofs because of arbitrary age limits, rather than true need.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, I am very anti-insurance. I do not feel sorry for them one bit. They always come out on top, and if it looks like they won’t, they bail. They’re primary mission is to make money by not providing the service they are selling.

If you unfortunately have a mortgage on your property, you have to have insurance. If you’re fortunate enough to own your property free and clear, then self insure!

Jeanne Charnas

Orlando and The Villages