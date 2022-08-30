88.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Man from Mexico who overstayed visa apprehended on Florida Turnpike

By Staff Report
Juan Agustin Mexicano Prieto
A man from Mexico who overstayed his visa was apprehended on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County.

Juan Agustin Mexicano Prieto, 30, of Ocala, was driving a white 2016 Nissan work van with an expired license plate Monday morning when he was pulled over at the exit for U.S. 301 by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Mexicano Prieto presented the trooper with a Mexican identification card and admitted he did not have a driver’s license. A check with the U.S. Border Patrol revealed that Mexicano Prieto had overstayed his U.S. visa.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where a hold was put on his custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

