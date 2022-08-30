88.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Man riding on lawnmower on roadway arrested by Lady Lake police

By Meta Minton
Kenneth John Tracy
A man riding on a lawnmower on a roadway was arrested by Lady Lake police.

Kenneth John Tracy, 40, was riding on the lawnmower at 9:35 p.m. Friday on Summit Avenue in the area of Mark Avenue when a Lady Lake police officer spotted him and conducted a traffic stop.

Tracy claimed he had a driver’s license from Maine, but that it has been suspended. He said he lives in Florida, but has not acquired a driver’s license here. He said he has been doing miscellaneous labor in the area, including yard work, the arrest report said.

Tracy had a syringe loaded with 2.8 grams of fentanyl.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and violation of non-resident requirements for a driver’s license. He was also warned for driving an unregistered vehicle on a roadway. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

