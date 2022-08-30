84.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
type here...

Motorcyclist was traveling at 80 mph before crashing into Villager’s SUV

By Meta Minton

A motorcyclist was traveling at an estimated speed of 80 miles per hour before crashing into a Villager’s sport utility vehicle Sunday morning at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.

The critically injured motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale. He was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The man riding this motorcycle was airlifted to an Ocala hospital after a crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466
The man riding this motorcycle was airlifted to an Ocala hospital after a crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.

Collinsworth had been riding a black 2022 Yamaha motorcycle at 10:40 a.m. Sunday westbound on County Road 466. His motorcycle collided with a red 2015 Lexus SUV driven by 72-year-old Robert Wright Boerst of the Village of Springdale. Boerst had been traveling east on County Road 466 and was in the left turn lane, making a turn onto Rolling Acres Road when the collision occurred, the report indicated.

The report noted that Collinsworth’s motorcycle had been traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The accident report included this diagram
The accident report included this diagram.

He was ejected from the motorcycle in the collision.

A passenger in Boerst’s vehicle, 93-year-old Beverly Irene Lunn who lives at Sumter Senior Living in The Villages, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Boerst declined medical care at the scene.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Developer has enough clout to get something done about insurance crisis

A reader contends that the Developer of The Villages has enough clout to get something done in Tallahassee about the looming insurance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Insurance policies are the real scam

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader says insurance companies bear a lot of the blame for the crisis facing Floridians.

Hey Biden, can you forgive my loan, too?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is asking President Biden to forgive his debt, too.

DeSantis has done nothing for Floridians caught in insurance crisis

A reader from St. Lucie County describes his expensive homeowners’ insurance woes and contends Gov. Ron DeSantis is not helping Floridians like him. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Did 7-Eleven leave room for replacement of tree they killed?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident is wondering about a replacement tree that was supposed to go in place of one that was “accidentally” destroyed at a 7-Eleven site in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos