Motorcyclist was traveling at 80 mph before crashing into Villager’s SUV

A motorcyclist was traveling at an estimated speed of 80 miles per hour before crashing into a Villager’s sport utility vehicle Sunday morning at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.

The critically injured motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale. He was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Collinsworth had been riding a black 2022 Yamaha motorcycle at 10:40 a.m. Sunday westbound on County Road 466. His motorcycle collided with a red 2015 Lexus SUV driven by 72-year-old Robert Wright Boerst of the Village of Springdale. Boerst had been traveling east on County Road 466 and was in the left turn lane, making a turn onto Rolling Acres Road when the collision occurred, the report indicated.

The report noted that Collinsworth’s motorcycle had been traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

He was ejected from the motorcycle in the collision.

A passenger in Boerst’s vehicle, 93-year-old Beverly Irene Lunn who lives at Sumter Senior Living in The Villages, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Boerst declined medical care at the scene.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Kling Towing.