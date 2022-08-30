Summerfield man arrested after failing to move over for FHP trooper

A Summerfield man was arrested after failing to move over for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop at 3:03 p.m. Monday on the right shoulder of I-75 near Mile Marker 316 when a silver Toyota Tacoma failed to move over for the squad car, which had its lights activated and flashing.

A traffic stop was initiated a Mile Marker 317 and the driver of the Toyota Tacoma was identified as 44-year-old Joseph William Carter, who has been classified as a habitual traffic offender, with numerous unpaid traffic fines.

Carter was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.