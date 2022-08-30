84.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Village of St. Charles woman arrested after pills found in her purse

By Staff Report
Melinda Susan Philbrook

A Village of St. Charles woman was arrested after pills were found in her purse.

Melinda Susan Philbrook, 47, who lives with her mother at 2146 Baldwin Run, was taken into custody Monday on a probation violation. When she was taken into custody and prior to booking at the Sumter County Detention Center, she was asked if she had any contraband. She said she did not possess any contraband.

However, when a probation officer searched Philbrook’s purse, which was located in a waiting room with her boyfriend, several drugs were found including gabapentin, latuna, mirtazapine, paroxetine hydrochloride, quetiapine fumarate and buspirone hyrdochloride. The drug diazepam, a Schedule IV controlled substance was also found in her purse. None of the pills were in prescription bottles.

She was booked without bond.

Philbrook remains on probation in a 2017 case in Indian River County in which she was convicted of arson. She had conspired to burn a pickup in a scheme to collect an insurance payout. Two of her co-conspirators dumped gasoline on the truck, but one of them suffered severe burns when they lit a match. He was treated at an Orlando hospital for burns to his head, arms, and legs.

