Villager who admitted to sipping champagne arrested after suspected of driving impaired

A Villager who admitted to sipping champagne was arrested after she was suspected of driving impaired.

Elena Dhabuwala, 63, of the Village of Osceola Hills, was driving a white Acura SUV at 9:43 p.m. Monday in the area of County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road when she was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She turned onto Rolling Acres Road and nearly hit “numerous mailboxes,” the report said.

During a traffic stop, officers noticed that Dhabuwala’s eyes “were glassy” and her pupils were “dilated.” She said she had consumed “an entire glass of champagne.” She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided two breath samples that both registered .027 blood alcohol content. The native of Russia also provided a urine sample.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail on a charge of driving under the influence. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.