The Del Mar Gatehouse will be undergoing maintenance and will be unmanned from 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 until 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

In addition, the visitor lane will be closed during that period to provide additional safety. Those traveling through the gate are asked to pay attention to the flow of merging traffic and use caution when approaching this gate as there will be no attendant on duty.

If you have any questions, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.