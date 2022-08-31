Driver who hit bicyclist near Fenney jailed after caught back behind wheel

A woman who lost her driver’s license in 2020 after hitting a bicyclist near the Village of Fenney was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel of a car.

Constance Marie Perkins, 36, of Ocala, was driving a brown GMC Sierra pickup at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on East Warm Springs Avenue near Mulberry Street in Coleman when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered it had expired. During a traffic stop, Perkins presented the deputy with a Florida identification card and admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed Perkins’ driver’s license had been canceled indefinitely as of 2020.

That year, Perkins lost her license and was placed on probation after her vehicle hit a bicyclist in the vicinity of U.S. 301 and Warm Springs Avenue. The bicyclist was knocked to the roadway. Witnesses followed her vehicle to a gas station where Perkins purchased two cans of beer and put them into her trunk, according to an arrest report. Perkins claimed she had not seen the bicyclist and was “unaware” she struck anyone, the report said. The passenger side of her vehicle had about $2,000 in damage. Perkins’ eyes were “red and watery” and she “smelled strongly” of an alcoholic beverage, the report said.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .156 and .145 blood alcohol content.

Perkins also had been placed on probation in 2017 after ripping off an 81-year-old patient at The Villages Rehab in Lady Lake. Perkins had been working at the time as a CNA at The Villages Rehab.

Perkins was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.