Jeffry L. Mills, 73, of the The Villages, FL died Sunday, August 14, 2022. He was born October 29, 1948 in Windber, PA, a son of the late Robert E. and Elizabeth (Prosser) Mills.

He is survived by his sister Susan (Mills) and Paul Hess, and nephew Jeffrey P. Hess.

Jeff served in the US Navy and was later employed as a civilian contractor for the federal government. Jeff moved to The Villages in 2009. His hobbies included golf, trivia and card games.