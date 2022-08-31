On August 25, 2022, Margaret Louise Hatcher, 91 of Summerfield, Florida got her wings and went to heaven. She now resides among the clouds with her husband, Chief-Edward B. Hatcher Sr, father and mother, Oliver and Margaret Byrne, sisters, Janice Saputo, Franny Byrne, brother, Butch Byrne, and many other cherished family members.

Louise was born in Ardonia, New York. She graduated from Highland High School. Louise had a strong work ethic; she worked many jobs in her life. She believed that hard work only made you stronger. As a teenager, she delivered groceries on her bicycle from their family store and was the town crier during Blackout Drills. She worked at IBM when computers were massive in size. In 1966, she and Chief returned to Summerfield and starting farming watermelons and tomatoes. Louise, a feminist at heart, declared girls could work crops just as good as boys and a new job was started for all. She retired from the Post Office at the age of 72.

The job Louise treasured the most was that of mother, grandmother, and great-granny. She leaves behind daughters, Sherri Martin and her husband Ed of Ocala, FL, Debbie Bauer and her husband Tom of Cocoa Beach, FL, Brenda Farrell and husband Mike of Summerfield, FL; sons, Edward Hatcher and his wife Gay of Belleview, FL, and Wayne Hatcher and his wife Lynn of Summerfield FL. Six grandchildren: Shane Martin, Amanda Blackmer, Allison Hatcher, Kasi Farrell, Will Hatcher, and Gator Hatcher. Five great-grandchildren, Deagon Hegman, Win Martin, Piper Blackmer, Aubree Hatcher, and Trey Blackmer. She is also survived by a sister, Claire Costantino of Lake George, NY and large extended family.

While her family grieves her passing, they are choosing to remember Louise in way that honors her spirit. In lieu of flowers and donations, please hold on to family and traditions no matter how small, laugh and eat together, go on with life. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Oxford, 4060 County Road 108, Oxford, FL 34484 on August 31, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Funeral Services will start at 2:00 pm with Pastor Andrew Krop officiating. Interment will be at Pine Level Cemetery, 12182 County Road 203, Oxford, FL. A reception will follow at First Baptist Church of Oxford. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview, FL.