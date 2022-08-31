Response to alleged illegal immigrants at Paradise

To the Editor:

I find it pretty disturbing that first you would publish something like this before looking into it. Not only is it ridiculous it’s also very inflammatory and misleading to anybody reading it.

As far as the Letter to the Editor goes, that group of people was actually working for The Villages doing their jobs in the high heat and humidity to make our public areas and landscaping look nice for their enjoyment and pleasure. They were also seen working like animals in the heat over by Southside Pool where you would sweat just sitting in a chair. So yeah they were taking extra breaks I’m assuming so they didn’t collapse from heat exhaustion not because they were hiding and running from I.C.E. at Paradise Center.

Ray Grace

Village of Silver Lake