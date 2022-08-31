89.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
type here...

Response to alleged illegal immigrants at Paradise

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I find it pretty disturbing that first you would publish something like this before looking into it. Not only is it ridiculous it’s also very inflammatory and misleading to anybody reading it.
As far as the Letter to the Editor goes, that group of people was actually working for The Villages doing their jobs in the high heat and humidity to make our public areas and landscaping look nice for their enjoyment and pleasure. They were also seen working like animals in the heat over by Southside Pool where you would sweat just sitting in a chair. So yeah they were taking extra breaks I’m assuming so they didn’t collapse from heat exhaustion not because they were hiding and running from I.C.E. at Paradise Center.

Ray Grace
Village of Silver Lake

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Developer has enough clout to get something done about insurance crisis

A reader contends that the Developer of The Villages has enough clout to get something done in Tallahassee about the looming insurance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Insurance policies are the real scam

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader says insurance companies bear a lot of the blame for the crisis facing Floridians.

Hey Biden, can you forgive my loan, too?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is asking President Biden to forgive his debt, too.

DeSantis has done nothing for Floridians caught in insurance crisis

A reader from St. Lucie County describes his expensive homeowners’ insurance woes and contends Gov. Ron DeSantis is not helping Floridians like him. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Did 7-Eleven leave room for replacement of tree they killed?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident is wondering about a replacement tree that was supposed to go in place of one that was “accidentally” destroyed at a 7-Eleven site in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos