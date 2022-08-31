75.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
By Staff Report
Sharon Eileen Hazzis, age 67, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born June 12, 1955 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Robert and Derlie James.

Sharon had an infectious smile and a genuine love for people and animals. She never met a stranger and was a dedicated mother, wife, friend and dog mom. She proudly worked to put her son through college-one of her biggest achievements.

Sharon had a lot of them. She was an incredible athlete-a talented surfer winning the East Coast Women’s Surfing Champion, a black belt in karate and was also a state uneven parallel bars gymnast champion.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband and the love of her life, George Hazzis III; son, Christopher Hwalek; step daughter, Kristin; brother, Robert “Bobby” James; sister, June DeLauney (Hubey); grandchildren, Elias and Sophia canine companion, Bella as well as numerous family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service for Sharon will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood, Florida 34785.

In order to truly celebrate Sharon’s life-please wear your favorite pair of flip flops as she wouldn’t go anywhere she couldn’t wear them.

