Are you pro-law enforcement or pro-Trump?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I see that in their mission statement the Villagers for Trump state that they fully support “the United States Constitution, our Police, our Military and Veterans.”
So please explain the following:
1. The attempt on Jan. 6, 2021 to violently stop the Electoral College voting as established in Article 2, Section 1 of said Constitution.
2. The physical attacks on U.S. Capitol and Washington D.C. Police also on Jan. 6. Along with the recent threats to FBI and IRS employees and their families by Trump supporters.
3. The recent Republican attempt to block benefits to our military and veterans suffering from burn pit injuries.
4. The Republican Party’s Platform, as written by Medicare Fraudster Rick Scott, to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare every five years. Besides this tremendously effecting our veterans this would particularly effect virtually all of the residents of The Villages. So why are you voting in complete disregard to your own self interests? Is it worth giving up your retirement benefits to “get the Libs?”
You have forfeited your right in taking these positions to say you “Back the Blue.” And please no more hypocritical golf cart parades.

Casey Marr
Village of Pine Ridge

 

