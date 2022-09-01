85.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Blue collar workers shouldn’t have to pay for someone else’s college education

By Congressman Daniel Webster
The President is forcing blue collar workers to pay for the debts of a minority of college-educated individuals. This is wrong, truck drivers who are already bearing the strain of rising cost of diesel should not be forced to have their tax dollars bail out indebted PhD students. Biden’s student loan transfer will cost taxpayers billions and further strain our economy as we face a recession.

Jason Furman, who chaired Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers said this about President Biden’s order, “Pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire that is already burning is reckless.”

Worse this action circumvents Congress and alters law by executive fiat.

I have consistently called on Congress to defend its legislative authority. It takes a majority vote by Congress to sue the President for this overreach. I’ve called on Speaker Pelosi to immediately act. Last year, she unequivocally said the President did not have this authority under the constitution. Now she must take action to stand by those comments and protect the powers of our legislative body.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

