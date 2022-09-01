90.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 1, 2022
type here...

Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

By Meta Minton

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages.

Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.

The air bag deployed in the Villagers SUV after the crash near Winn Dixie
The air bag deployed in Wilfred Maybee’s SUV after the crash near Winn-Dixie.

Maybee on the afternoon of April 9 had been at the wheel of a 2017 Lexus RX 350 that struck 83-year-old Edward Mann and 84-year-old Marilyn Mann when they were in the marked crosswalk of the Winn-Dixie on Bichara Boulevard in Springs Springs. She died that night at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Her husband died there two days later.

Paramedics at far right work on the couple from Stonecrest
Paramedics, at far right, rendered aid to Edward and Marilyn Mann after they were hit by the SUV at Winn-Dixie.

The Lady Lake Police Department, which investigated the crash, reported that Maybee’s SUV “made a left turn and accelerated rapidly for an undetermined reason” before striking the couple.

At the time of the crash, Maybee owned a home in the Rio Grande Villas which he purchased in 2010 for $159,000. He sold the courtyard villa this past May for $279,129.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Are you pro-law enforcement or pro-Trump?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some pointed questions for those who say they support law enforcement and also support former President Trump. You can’t do both.

Traffic is going too fast on County Road 466

A Village of Polo Ridge resident who frequently travels on County Road 466 says speeding, particularly motorcycles, has become a real problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Habitual driving offenders

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident expresses concerns about the large number of habitual traffic offenders on our roadways.

Insurance companies bear some of the responsibility

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends insurance companies bear some of the responsibility when it comes to new roof “scams.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Big bully Duke punishing me for solar energy investment

A Village of Country Club Hills resident describes how Duke Energy is penalizing her for investing in solar energy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos