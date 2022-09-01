Cathy Muno, age 76, passed away on August 15, 2022 at The Villages Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Tom and Rose Lumia. Cathy was a beloved grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her smile was contagious and her personality shone brighter than any star.

She is survived by her husband, Phil Muno; her sister, Roseann Holmes and brother in-law, Roy Holmes; stepsons, Nicholas Muno and Greg Muno; nephews, Thomas, Jared, and Jason Holmes. Cathy will be dearly missed. Services will be held at Savannah Center at 1545 North Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, FL 32162, on September 8, 2022 at 2PM . Donations may be sent to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.