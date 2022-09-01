The Drago family is sad to announce the unexpected passing of Mary B. Drago on August 23, 2022 at the age of 85.

A devoted wife to Joseph C. Drago of 65 years and loving mother to John, Chris, and Diane and loving grandmother to Danny. Born February 17, 1937 in Passaic, NJ, Mary was full of life with a beautiful smile who loved dancing at the Village Squares and playing bridge with friends at Stonecrest where she had resided with Joseph for 16 years.

Mary is survived by her immediate family, her sister Josephine De Sanguine (JoJo), Cousin Maryann Unger as well as many nieces and nephews.