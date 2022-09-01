It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Mary Margaret Dohan, 75, of The Villages, Florida on August 23, 2022.

Mary was born in the Bronx, New York on March 1, 1947, to her parents, Francis (Bobby) and Sarah Roberts. Mary was raised in the Bronx and Long Island, New York with her seven siblings. Mary graduated Mother Cabrini High School in 1965 and from Hunter College with a Bachelor of the Science in Education in 1969. Mary spent time in her career as both an elementary school teacher and working in the casino industry at the Tropicana in Atlantic City.

Mary and her husband, Leo, raised a family in Brick, NJ and lived in New Jersey for 43 years before retiring to the Villages in 2011. Mary enjoyed her retirement with numerous leisure activities including meeting with her bunco group, solving sudoku puzzles, and conversing with her many friends and family extended all over the country. Mary, most of all, cherished hosting her family and eight grandchildren to many, many Florida vacations. Her unmatched love, caring, and generosity will be greatly missed.

Mary will be missed by so many she has known over the years, but by none more so than her loving and devoted husband Leo J. Dohan. She is survived by her three sons, Alexander (Lisa), Leo Francis (Susan), and John (Meaghan); Grandchildren, Liam, Yazmin, Ava, Abby, Alex Jr., Hadley, Paige, and Lilley; Sisters, Margaret Rothwell (Thomas), Frances Weber (Louis), and Helen LaRosa; Brother, Richard Roberts (Jacqueline); Sister-in-laws, Laurie Roberts and Penelope Smith. Mary was predeceased by her parents Francis and Sarah Roberts and her brothers Alexander Roberts, John Roberts, and James Roberts.

A memorial service will be held from 3pm to 5pm on Thursday, September 1st at Beyers Funeral home, 134 N. US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. A mass will be held at 11am on Friday, September 2nd at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E. CR 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.