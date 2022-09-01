Sex offender released from prison last year moves into The Villages

A sex offender released from prison last year has moved into The Villages.

Jeffrey Bise, 62, earlier this week registered a permanent address at 1732 Madero Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Bise was released Jan. 9, 2021 from a Florida prison and upon his release had been living at 512 Sandalwood Lane in Wildwood. Prior to his release last year, Bise had been serving a three-year prison sentence for failure to comply with a registration requirement.

Bise had been convicted in 2000 in Orange County on a charge of lewd and lascivious indecent assault of a child under the age of 16.