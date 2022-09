To the Editor:

I go to Anytime Fitness every day down County Road 466 and have witnessed motorcycles going 80 to 90 miles per hour down County Road 466 each day. This is pretty normal on 466 for motorcycles even at 9:30 at night when the riders get off work. I only see a patrolperson maybe once a month on this road and everyone that is on this road daily knows it. Cars usually travel at 70 mph.

Just a thought. Maybe the police need to patrol it more often.

David Woodcock

Village of Polo Ridge