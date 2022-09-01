Two more golf courses in The Villages forced to close due to excessive rain

Two more golf courses in The Villages have been forced to close due to excessive rain.

The Silver Lake and Amberwood Executive Golf Courses have been closed for water management implementations due to excessive rain. The courses will be closed until further notice.

The closure of the Chula Vista Executive Golf Course was announced earlier this week.

The movement of water from one area to another helps the District ensure the integrity of holding capabilities throughout the various water retention basins.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Executive Golf Maintenance Department at (352) 674-1885.