90 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 1, 2022
type here...

Two more golf courses in The Villages forced to close due to excessive rain

By Staff Report

Two more golf courses in The Villages have been forced to close due to excessive rain.

The Silver Lake and Amberwood Executive Golf Courses have been closed for water management implementations due to excessive rain. The courses will be closed until further notice.

The closure of the Chula Vista Executive Golf Course was announced earlier this week.

The movement of water from one area to another helps the District ensure the integrity of holding capabilities throughout the various water retention basins.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Executive Golf Maintenance Department at (352) 674-1885.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Traffic is going too fast on County Road 466

A Village of Polo Ridge resident who frequently travels on County Road 466 says speeding, particularly motorcycles, has become a real problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Habitual driving offenders

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident expresses concerns about the large number of habitual traffic offenders on our roadways.

Insurance companies bear some of the responsibility

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends insurance companies bear some of the responsibility when it comes to new roof “scams.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Big bully Duke punishing me for solar energy investment

A Village of Country Club Hills resident describes how Duke Energy is penalizing her for investing in solar energy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to alleged illegal immigrants at Paradise

A Village of Silver Lake resident raises concerns about a previous Letter to the Editor regarding a work crew at the Paradise Recreation area.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos