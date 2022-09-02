82.6 F
The Villages
Friday, September 2, 2022
After-hours visitor arrested at Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
Travis Lee Kaley
Travis Lee Kaley

An after-hours visitor was arrested at the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Friday when he noticed a gray Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the restaurant, which was closed.

“The vehicle had two occupants, one female and one male. The female was sitting on top of the male upon initial contact,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The woman identified herself to deputies and was cooperative. However, the man, later identified as 32-year-old Travis Lee Kaley of Groveland, got out of the vehicle and began to walk away. He refused to identify himself to deputies.

The Orlando native was taken into custody on a charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

