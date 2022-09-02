‘Million dollar mile’ walking path due for completion later this month

A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” is due for completion later this month.

The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard. It is due for completion on Sept. 23, with a grand opening ceremony to follow, according to the District Office in The Villages.

The path, which is 3,671 linear feet, is 6-feet wide with a Flexi-Pave surface and also includes a 110 linear foot elevated boardwalk.

The path, which is still under construction, was covered with mud and water last week after heavy rain.

The $730,000 project was approved in April by the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

PWAC approved the project despite concerns that the price tag had ballooned since the project’s inception. PWAC Chairman Don Wiley branded the trail the “million dollar mile,” but he ultimately voted in favor of the expenditure, later incurring the wrath of the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors, of which he was then chairman. Wiley later resigned from PWAC and the CDD 10 board after he was appointed to the Sumter County Commission. Community Development District 11 Board Chairman Don Brozick, who succeeded Wiley as PWAC’s chairman, cast the lone vote against the trail. At the time, Brozick said he had informally polled his constituents in CDD 11 and found “not one in favor” of the Lake Miona Walking Trail.

However, walkers in The Villages filled the meeting room on the day of the decision and persuaded the favorable vote for the trail.