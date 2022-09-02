Wawa employee charged with pocketing $25,000 from cash register

A Lady Lake woman has been charged with pocketing more than $25,000 from the cash register at a Wawa convenience store and gas station where she was working.

Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest last week by Ocala police.

Calkins had been working at the Wawa on East State Road 40 in Ocala when the corporate office became suspicious about missing money, according to an arrest report from the Ocala Police Department. The corporate investigator found that money began disappearing in July. Video surveillance led to Calkins, who was seen “stealing cash from the daily receipts on multiple occasions.” A total of $25,983 in cash was missing, the report said.

Calkins admitted that she “would take the money from the register and exit the store and put it in her purse in her car instead of depositing it.” She claimed she thought she’d only taken about $8,000. She also said she was “pressured” by her family to take the money.

The Virginia native was booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.