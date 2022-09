To the Editor:

I do know people who have put in false claims about roof damage. They had no moral issues about the lies. We had our roof inspected by a reputable company. Same age as the other houses. We were told there was nothing wrong with our roof. However, they did know about the scam. Our insurance went from $600 to just over $2,000 in two years. We are paying for the people who are scamming. Welcome to Florida.

Jeanette Robertson

Village of Fenney