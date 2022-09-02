82.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 2, 2022
type here...

Wildwood man found guilty in crash that killed woman who worked in The Villages

By David Towns
Anthony Nepoleon Brown

A Wildwood man who had been running from police has been found guilty in a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages.

A Sumter County Jury this week found 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown guilty of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.

Brown had been at the wheel of a white BMW on Aug. 22, 2017 that crashed into a Honda SUV driven by Price, the mother of three who lived in Inverness and had been the primary caretaker for her husband who was disabled as the result of a traumatic injury. She died at the scene of the crash on State Road 44.

Laura Price, 55, was driving this Honda SUV in 2017 on State Road 44 in Wildwood when she was struck by a BMW driven by Anthony Brown, who was running from police. Price died at the scene.
The BMW crashed into a semi after fatally striking Laura Price’s Honda SUV on State Road 44.
Laura Price
Laura Price

Brown was being pursued by Wildwood police, who were familiar with the white BMW. They were suspicious of the BMW’s tinted windows and the pursuit reached 80 miles per hour. After colliding with Price’s Honda, Brown’s BMW struck a semi and was wedged underneath the trailer. He fled on foot.

The  Sumter County jury also found Brown guilty of leaving a fatal crash scene, causing death by fleeing and eluding, possessing methamphetamine, driving with an invalid license, and resisting law enforcement without violence. A sentencing date has not been set.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We are paying for the people who are scamming

A Villager who has seen a steep increase in her homeowner’s insurance believes many of us are paying for the people who got “free” roofs.

Package delivery problems

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that she is getting more items delivered, but is running into problems some of the time.

Quit whining about your homeowner’s insurance premium

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends it’s time for his fellow Villagers to quit whining about their homeowner’s insurance premiums.

Are you pro-law enforcement or pro-Trump?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some pointed questions for those who say they support law enforcement and also support former President Trump. You can’t do both.

Traffic is going too fast on County Road 466

A Village of Polo Ridge resident who frequently travels on County Road 466 says speeding, particularly motorcycles, has become a real problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos