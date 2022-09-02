Wildwood man found guilty in crash that killed woman who worked in The Villages

A Wildwood man who had been running from police has been found guilty in a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages.

A Sumter County Jury this week found 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown guilty of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.

Brown had been at the wheel of a white BMW on Aug. 22, 2017 that crashed into a Honda SUV driven by Price, the mother of three who lived in Inverness and had been the primary caretaker for her husband who was disabled as the result of a traumatic injury. She died at the scene of the crash on State Road 44.

Brown was being pursued by Wildwood police, who were familiar with the white BMW. They were suspicious of the BMW’s tinted windows and the pursuit reached 80 miles per hour. After colliding with Price’s Honda, Brown’s BMW struck a semi and was wedged underneath the trailer. He fled on foot.

The Sumter County jury also found Brown guilty of leaving a fatal crash scene, causing death by fleeing and eluding, possessing methamphetamine, driving with an invalid license, and resisting law enforcement without violence. A sentencing date has not been set.