Early Childhood Center goes on lockdown when ex-employee shows up

The Villages Early Childhood Center administration initiated a lockdown Friday afternoon after an ex-employee showed up.

The ex-employee, who demanded to speak to a supervisor, was described as “disgruntled.” The name of the ex-employee was not released.

“Once the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified the subject was taken into custody. The Early Childhood Center was cleared and resumed its normal activities,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

No charges were filed, no arrest was made.

No other Villages Charter Schools were impacted, at no time was there any immediate threat to staff or students.