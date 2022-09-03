Gary Witrock, 75, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. His wife of 47 years, Susan, and his daughters, Allyson and Shari, were by his side until the very end.

Gary was born in the Bronx, NY, to George and Harriet Witrock. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School in 1964 and received a scholarship to play Division 1 basketball at New York University.

Gary met his wife on July 31, 1975, in NYC. At first, Susan wouldn’t give him the time of day, but he quickly won her over and they went on to have a beautiful love story of almost 50 years. They moved to Rockland County, NY, where they raised their two daughters. They retired to The Villages, FL, in July 2014, where he enjoyed his “second childhood” by making new friends and playing water volleyball.

Gary will be remembered for his love of sports, history and watching every episode of Law and Order over and over again. He was a wonderful storyteller and enjoyed recounting times during his basketball playing days. Gary was a successful entrepreneur, building a business with hard work through tough times. More than anything, he will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family and how his eyes would light up when he was with his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by the love of his life, Susan Witrock; proud daughters and son-in-laws, Allyson Archambault (Jason) of Winter Garden, FL, and Shari Keyes (Matthew) of Basking Ridge, NJ; adoring grandchildren, Aidan (15), Elan (12) and Emery (7); and loving brother Donald Witrock of Secaucus, NJ.

A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 11am at Page-Theus Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research. https://www.v.org/