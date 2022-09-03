89.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 3, 2022
Guest ID and trail pass services will be available on Labor Day

By Staff Report

All recreation offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.  All recreation centers, fitness clubs, outdoor facilities, swimming pools and boat tours will remain open for residents’ enjoyment.

Guest ID, Trail Pass and Activity Registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades recreation centers from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, Sept. 5. If you have any questions or need further information, contact your nearest recreation center or call Recreation Administration at (352) 674-1800.

The District Customer Service Center and all District Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.

